What to Watch on Monday: Raleigh family in ‘Christmas Light Fight’

The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m., ABC) – The two-hour season finale has competing displays that include classic Christmas toys, a two-acre show organized by a 15-year-old, a theme park design and a tribute to veterans. The Moore family of Raleigh competes in the second hour (Happyland Christmas Lights, just off Penny Road at 5504 Huntingwood Dr.), so tune in and wish them luck – the winner, named at the end of the program, gets $50,000 (which will help offset their power bill) and a trophy.
Also on tonight . . .
Michelle Obama’s Farewell to the White House (8 p.m., CBS) – In this “Oprah Winfrey Special,” First Lady Michelle Obama talks about her life in the White House, the legacy she’ll leave behind and her plans for the future.
Mars (9 p.m., National Geographic) – In the finale, a devastating tragedy in the colony forces everyone on Mars and Earth to question the mission.
Scorpion (10 p.m., CBS) – Team Scorpion encounters gunrunners while spending Christmas Eve at an electronics-free mountain getaway.
