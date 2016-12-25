TV

December 25, 2016 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Christmas eps from ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Midwife’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio (9 p.m., BBC America) – In the 2016 Christmas special, the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) teams up with a superhero (Justin Chatwin) and an investigative journalist (Charity Wakefield) to save New York from a deadly alien.

Also on tonight . . .

Beauty and the Beast (8 p.m., ABC) – Sit the exhausted kids down in front of this Disney classic and count down to bedtime.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – The staff at Nonnatus House works to save Hope Clinic, a mission hospital in South Africa that is understaffed, underfunded and facing closure.

I Love Lucy Christmas Special (8 p.m., CBS) – This colorized special is followed by a colorized “Dick Van Dyke Show” special.

The Librarians (8 p.m., TNT) – In order to stop the spread of pure evil, the team must find the Eye of Ra and unravel the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle.

Scrooged (10 p.m., Freeform) – A ruthless TV network chief (Bill Murray) meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future.

