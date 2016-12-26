What to Watch on Monday: ‘Meet the Patels’ doc, ‘Moveable Feast’ at The Durham

Meet the Patels (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Independent Lens presents this 2014 documentary by actor Ravi Patel, whose traditional Hindu parents are eager for him to find a mate, so he enters the semi-arranged marriage system in America.
Also on tonight . . .
Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking (10:30 a.m., UNC-TV) – Tonight’s episode visits The Durham Hotel to feature siblings Andrea and Brendan Reusing, co-founders of Lantern Restaurant in Chapel Hill. They group then visit Chapel Hill Creamery and prepare a meal of pork ribs with a rhubarb relish; a warm kale salad with radishes, eggs, and a bacon dressing; and an appetizer of grilled Bibb lettuce with mozzarella and preserved lemon and spring onion dressing. Repeats Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (8 p.m., ABC) – In this 1986 special, members of the Peanuts gang plan a New Year’s party while Charlie Brown reads “War and Peace.”
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (9 p.m., ABC) – In a special that first aired in 1976, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer comes to the rescue of the New Year baby, who has been kidnapped by an evil bird.
American Pickers (9 p.m., History) – In Detroit, Frank takes a big risk on one of the greatest pieces he’s ever seen.
Comments