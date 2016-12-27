What to Watch on Tuesday: James Taylor among honorees at Kennedy Center

Kennedy Center Honors (9 p.m., CBS) – This year’s honorees are James Taylor, Al Pacino, Mavis Staples, the rock band the Eagles and pianist Martha Argerich.
Also on tonight . . .
Eero Saarinen (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this American Masters profile, cinematographer Eric Saarinen explores the work of his father, Eero Saarinen, the modernist architect behind the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.
Frontline: Exodus (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Refugees and migrants fleeing war and persecution document their journeys on camera phones as they leave their homes and seek safety and refuge in Europe.
Good Behavior (9 p.m., TNT) – Letty reverses roles with her mother when she has to bail Estelle out of jail.
Shooter (10 p.m., USA) – Bob Lee travels across the country to find the shooter, and Julie deals with betrayal.
