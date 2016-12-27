Former 'Survivor' contestant gets prison for child porn

2:51 Jim Bradley retiring after 33 years at WSOC Pause

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

0:55 Two families struggle to move out of Tall Oaks public housing

1:43 Cam Newton following loss to Atlanta

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy