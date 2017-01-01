What to Watch on Sunday: New ‘Sherlock’ plus ‘The Mick’ on Fox

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement? Pause

2:08 Feeding the Children

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened?

1:46 Clemson's Dabo Swinney: It's a special time to be a Tiger

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh