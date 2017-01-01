What to Watch on Sunday: New ‘Sherlock’ plus ‘The Mick’ on Fox

Sherlock (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the first episode of the newest season, titled “The Six Thatchers,” Sherlock Holmes returns to Britain as Watson and his wife prepare for their first child.
Also on tonight . . .
The Mick (8 p.m., Fox) – In this new sitcom, a boldly immoral woman (Kaitlin Olson) moves to an affluent area to raise her spoiled niece and nephews after their parents flee the country to avoid prosecution for tax evasion.
Ransom (8:30 p.m., CBS) – In the premiere of this new series, hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont and his team save lives using insight into criminal behavior.
Beyond (9 p.m., Freeform) – In this new series, a man wakes from a 12-year coma with strange abilities and memories he cannot explain.
To Tell the Truth (9 p.m., ABC) – The second season of the game show starts with celebrities Jalen Rose, Ashley Graham, Angela Kinsey and Donald Faison.
Wishful Drinking (10 p.m., HBO) – An encore of the HBO documentary of Carrie Fisher’s one-woman stage show, “Wishful Drinking.” The show is also based on Fisher’s 2008 autobiography of the same name. It combines the story of her life with interviews with family and friends and also archival footage. The special, which originally debuted on HBO in 2010, was nominated for two Emmy awards.
