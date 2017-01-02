What to Watch on Monday: ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ ‘Bachelor’ return

New Celebrity Apprentice (8 p.m., NBC) – However you feel about it, here it is. Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over for Donald Trump as the boss who decides which celebrity contestants progress in the competition, and which ones get the ole “Hasta la vista, baby.” Arnold’s business advisers are Tyra Banks and his son Patrick. Celebrities include Jon Lovitz, Carson Kressley, Boy George, Laila Ali, Carnie Wilson and Snooki.
The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) – Another reality spectacle returns. This time, technology salesman Nick Viall looks for true love.
MasterChef Celebrity Showdown (8 p.m., Fox) – Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi invite stars (Anthony Anderson, Cheryl Hines, Trai Byers) and past contestants to participate in a culinary showdown in which the winner gets a cash award to donate to charity.
Shadowhunters (8 p.m., Freeform) – Season 2 opens with Jace’s departure from Valentine creating upheaval at The Institute.
