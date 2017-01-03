TV

January 3, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Tuesday: Documentaries on Sidney Lumet, Donald Trump

By Brooke Cain

American Masters: Sidney Lumet (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this American Masters documentary, based on a 2008 interview, director Sidney Lumet talks about his life and career, which included 44 films in 50 years.

Bones (9 p.m., Fox) – In the first episode of the final season, Booth and the lab team desperately search for Brennan after she’s kidnapped by her former assistant.

The Real O’Neals (9:30 p.m., ABC) – With the divorce final, Eileen faces other obstacles to being with Vice Principal Murray.

Frontline: President Trump (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – Interviews with key players provide insight into the life, character and moments that shaped President-elect Donald Trump.

