What to Watch on Tuesday: Documentaries on Sidney Lumet, Donald Trump

American Masters: Sidney Lumet (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this American Masters documentary, based on a 2008 interview, director Sidney Lumet talks about his life and career, which included 44 films in 50 years.
Bones (9 p.m., Fox) – In the first episode of the final season, Booth and the lab team desperately search for Brennan after she’s kidnapped by her former assistant.
The Real O’Neals (9:30 p.m., ABC) – With the divorce final, Eileen faces other obstacles to being with Vice Principal Murray.
Frontline: President Trump (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – Interviews with key players provide insight into the life, character and moments that shaped President-elect Donald Trump.
Comments