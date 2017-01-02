New year will bring more games on more nights in the NBA

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90 Pause

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

0:45 New Year's Eve in uptown Charlotte

1:23 Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

3:38 We'll be there

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls