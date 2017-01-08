What to Watch on Sunday: Golden Globe Awards, more ‘Sherlock’

Golden Globe Awards (8 p.m., NBC) – Jimmy Fallon hosts the 74th annual awards show, at which Meryl Streep receives the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Chef Vivian Howard (“A Chef’s Life”) talks about her book “Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South.” This repeats Jan. 12.
Sherlock (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Sherlock faces one of the most chilling enemies of his long career: the powerful and seemingly unassailable Culverton Smith (Toby Jones) – a man with a very dark secret.
Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) – A very different Sherlock searches for a woman held captive for years.
Conviction (10 p.m., ABC) – Hayes and Wallace are called to a crime scene that matches the M.O. of the infamous Black Orchid killer.
The Affair (10 p.m., Showtime) – Helen helps Noah – for a price.
