January 9, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday: Know a lot about Matthew McConaughey?

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Big Fan (10 p.m., ABC) – In the debut of this new game show, fans compete against celebrities in a test of knowledge about that celebrity. Matthew McConaughey at 10 and Aaron Rodgers at 10:30.

Also on tonight . . .

Beyond (9 p.m., Freeform) – Holden agrees to a scary undertaking to learn more about his new powers and what happened to him while he was in a coma.

American Pickers: Bonus Buys (9 p.m., History) – Danielle lands in New York City for a high-stakes auction of rock memorabilia.

Jeffrey MacDonald: The Accused (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) – Yet another look at the 1970 murders of the wife and daughters of Fort Bragg Army doctor Jeffrey MacDonald.

Containment (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens documentary, governments around the world struggle to protect future generations from nuclear waste.

Hate Thy Neighbor (10 p.m., Viceland) – In the first episode of this new series, Jamali Maddix travels to meet members of the National Socialist Movement, the largest neo-Nazi group in America, who opening idolize Adolf Hitler and all things White Power.

