What to Watch on Tuesday: On ‘This is Us,’ is Toby dead or what?

This is Us (10 p.m., NBC) – Tonight, we find out if Toby died on the operating table. We’ll also travel back to see Jack and Rebecca get the news they’re having triplets.
Also on tonight . . .
Duke vs. Florida State (8 p.m., Fox) – Tonight’s game has been moved to Fox. Regular Fox programming will air at 11 p.m.
President’s Speech (9 p.m.) – This will air live on most networks.
American Housewife (8:30 p.m., ABC) – The Ottos struggle with being stuck at home without power during a snowstorm.
Being Mary Jane (9 p.m., BET) – In the Season 4 opener, Mary Jane learns that working closely with your heroes isn’t always a good idea.
Good Behavior (9 p.m., TNT) – In the season finale, Letty makes a devastating choice and is forced to clean up her own mess so that she can save Javier.
Taboo (10 p.m., FX) – In the debut of this new series, James Delaney returns to London after 10 years in Africa to claim a mysterious legacy left to him by his father.
Killing Fields (10 p.m., Discovery) – Last week’s return of this compelling true crime series sneaked past me. Tonight, Rodie deals with both the unsolved killing of Eugenie Boisfontaine and a second cold case.
Comments