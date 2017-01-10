TV

January 10, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Tuesday: On ‘This is Us,’ is Toby dead or what?

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

This is Us (10 p.m., NBC) – Tonight, we find out if Toby died on the operating table. We’ll also travel back to see Jack and Rebecca get the news they’re having triplets.

Also on tonight . . .

Duke vs. Florida State (8 p.m., Fox) – Tonight’s game has been moved to Fox. Regular Fox programming will air at 11 p.m.

President’s Speech (9 p.m.) – This will air live on most networks.

American Housewife (8:30 p.m., ABC) – The Ottos struggle with being stuck at home without power during a snowstorm.

Being Mary Jane (9 p.m., BET) – In the Season 4 opener, Mary Jane learns that working closely with your heroes isn’t always a good idea.

Good Behavior (9 p.m., TNT) – In the season finale, Letty makes a devastating choice and is forced to clean up her own mess so that she can save Javier.

Taboo (10 p.m., FX) – In the debut of this new series, James Delaney returns to London after 10 years in Africa to claim a mysterious legacy left to him by his father.

Killing Fields (10 p.m., Discovery) – Last week’s return of this compelling true crime series sneaked past me. Tonight, Rodie deals with both the unsolved killing of Eugenie Boisfontaine and a second cold case.

Related content

TV

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

View more video

Entertainment Videos