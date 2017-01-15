What to Watch on Sunday: ‘Victoria,’ ‘Young Pope’ and ‘Homeland’

Victoria (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Jenna Coleman stars as Queen Victoria in this new Masterpiece series following the drama of a the crowned teenager who navigates scandal, corruption and political intrigue to become the most powerful woman in the world.
Also on . . .
N.C. Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Steven Sherrill talks about his book “The Minotaur Takes His Own Sweet Time.”
The Librarians (8 p.m., TNT) – The balance of the universe is put in jeopardy when the Monkey King’s sacred homeland of Shangri-La is taken over by a ruthless collector of magical artifacts.
Sherlock (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – Sherlock and Watson face their greatest challenge after long-buried secrets catch up to them.
The Young Pope (9 p.m., HBO) – The premiere of a strange new limited series about a fictional American archbishop (Jude Law) who is unexpectedly elected Pope Pius XIII.
Homeland (9 p.m., Showtime) – In the Season 6 premiere, Carrie and Frannie return to the U.S., and Dar and Saul debrief the president-elect.
The Mick (9 p.m., Fox) – When Mickey discovers they’ve forgotten Ben’s birthday, the family works together to throw him a party.
