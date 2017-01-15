TV

What to Watch on Sunday: ‘Victoria,’ ‘Young Pope’ and ‘Homeland’

By Brooke Cain

Victoria (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Jenna Coleman stars as Queen Victoria in this new Masterpiece series following the drama of a the crowned teenager who navigates scandal, corruption and political intrigue to become the most powerful woman in the world.

Also on . . .

N.C. Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Steven Sherrill talks about his book “The Minotaur Takes His Own Sweet Time.”

The Librarians (8 p.m., TNT) – The balance of the universe is put in jeopardy when the Monkey King’s sacred homeland of Shangri-La is taken over by a ruthless collector of magical artifacts.

Sherlock (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – Sherlock and Watson face their greatest challenge after long-buried secrets catch up to them.

The Young Pope (9 p.m., HBO) – The premiere of a strange new limited series about a fictional American archbishop (Jude Law) who is unexpectedly elected Pope Pius XIII.

Homeland (9 p.m., Showtime) – In the Season 6 premiere, Carrie and Frannie return to the U.S., and Dar and Saul debrief the president-elect.

The Mick (9 p.m., Fox) – When Mickey discovers they’ve forgotten Ben’s birthday, the family works together to throw him a party.

