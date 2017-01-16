What to Watch on Monday: Morgan Freeman returns with ‘The Story of God’

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (9 p.m., Nat Geo) – In the Season 2 premiere, Morgan Freeman goes in search of the chosen people walking the earth today, including an American boy who is believed to be the reincarnation of a Buddhist lama who has been returning in different bodies for almost 500 years.
Also on tonight . . .
Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala (8 p.m., The CW) – Stand-up from Jay Pharaoh, J.B. Smoove, Iliza Shlesinger and others.
Lucifer (9 p.m., Fox) – Lucifer and Chloe investigate the murder of two of Lucifer’s ex-flames.
What Was Ours (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens documentary, a tribal elder and Vietnam veteran visits the underground archives of Chicago’s Field Museum, where he and two young Arapaho explore ancestral objects that had vanished from their tribe years before.
Timeless (10 p.m., NBC) – Harry Houdini may be the only one who can save Lucy after she’s kidnapped and taken to the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair to find Rittenhouse.
