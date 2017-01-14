What to Watch on Saturday: Felicity Jones, Sturgill Simpson on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Felicity Jones (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) hosts, with musical guest Sturgill Simpson.
Also on tonight . . .
Open Marriage (8 p.m., Lifetime) – A couple agree to an open relationship with friends but are ill-prepared for the jealousy, heartbreak and betrayal that follow.
A Royal Winter (9 p.m., Hallmark) – A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never known.
Pit Bulls and Parolees (9 p.m., Animal Planet) – When a dog that was adopted out mysteriously appears in a shelter in Mississippi, Tania and Earl head to the rescue.
Austin City Limits (Midnight, UNC-TV) – Singer Cyndi Lauper sings classics and country cover songs.
Comments