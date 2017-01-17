What to Watch on Tuesday: Frontline examines ‘Divided States of America’

Frontline: Divided States of America (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the first of two parts, political divisions deepen during Pres. Barack Obama’s presidency as promises of change and unity collide with racial and political realities.
No Tomorrow (9 p.m., The CW) – In the season finale, Xavier’s asteroid research is validated and Evie takes a solitary journey to ponder her future. A second season is not expected.
This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – We’re branching out a little here: Dr. K struggles with the loss of his wife, and Joe, the firefighter who brought baby Randall to the hospital, tries to save his marriage.
Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (10 p.m., ABC) – Coulson and Mack discover a shocking secret about Mace, which leaves all of SHIELD in a dangerous position.
Teachers (10 p.m., TV Land) – As teachers return from summer break in the Season 2 premiere, Ms. Watson tries an ultra premium online dating service.
Throwing Shade (10:30 p.m., TV Land) – Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi host this late-night series from Funny or Die based on their hit podcast.
