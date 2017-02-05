What to Watch on Sunday: Kittens, puppies, dudes – a bowl for everyone!

Kitten Bowl IV (2 p.m., Hallmark) – Two FFL (Feline Football League) teams go paw-to-paw to decide the championship. Pre-game show starts at noon with a playoff game at 12:30. Repeats throughout the day.
Puppy Bowl XIII (3 p.m., Animal Planet) – Rescue puppies play to win the coveted Lom-bark-i Trophy. This will repeat pretty much all day. Various pre-game specials start at 11:30 a.m.
Super Bowl LI (6:30 p.m., Fox) – This was all a lot more fun last year. This time around we get the New England Patriots (for a record ninth time) vs. the Atlanta Falcons. The big halftime show features Lady Gaga.
Young Pope (9 p.m., HBO) – Voiello considers new and familiar scenarios to take down Lenny, and Sister Mary struggles with her conscience.
Secrets of the Six Wives (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the finale, a look at Henry VIII’s last three wives – Anne of Cleves, young Catherine Howard and Katherine Parr.
24: Legacy (Fox) – If you can stay up, this “24” reboot airs after the Super Bowl post-game show.
Comments