What to Watch on Monday: ‘24: Legacy’ and ‘APB’ are new on Fox

24: Legacy (8 p.m., Fox) – Okay, so this isn’t technically new tonight because it debuted last night after the Super Bowl. This is the reboot’s regular timeslot, though. Tonight, Rebecca is determined to figure out who leaked the Rangers’ files.
APB (9 p.m., Fox) – In the premiere of this new series, a tech billionaire witnesses his best friend’s murder and takes charge of a troubled Chicago police district, rebooting it with the latest technology.
Reel South (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – The documentary “The Exceptionally Extraordinary” profiles the family-owned Jefferson Variety Stores, which provide fabrics and other materials for Mardis Gras celebrations. “The Last Barn Dance” is at 9:30.
Superior Donuts (9 p.m., CBS) – Arthur tries to prove he’s still relevant by coming up with a unique donut flavor after Franco’s new flavors are bestsellers.
Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison (10 p.m., HBO) – This documentary follows several inmates as they start prison sentences at the Virginia prison.
Birth of a Movement (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens documentary, D.W. Griffith’s 1915 “Birth of a Nation” starts a dialogue about race relations and representation.
