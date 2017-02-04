TV

February 4, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Saturday: NFL Honors, Kristen Stewart hosts ‘SNL’

By Brooke Cain

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Kristen Stewart hosts with Alessia Cara performing.

Also on tonight . . .

Ransom (8 p.m., NBC) – Eric’s ex-boss from the FBI brings him in to negotiate with an extremist group that is threatening to set off bombs all over New York City.

NFL Honors (8 p.m., Fox) – A ceremony honoring the best athletes and pro football performances of the 2016 season.

High School Lover (8 p.m., Lifetime) – A 17-year-old girl considers herself lucky to have attracted the attention of a much older actor until she realizes that his attention is beginning to border on obsession.

Dr. Jeff: Mountain Vet (9 p.m., Animal Planet) – In the Season 3 premiere, Dr. Jeff fights to help a dog walk again, and the team goes to a sanctuary to help an injured tiger.

Austin City Limits (Midnight, UNC-TV) – Soul and gospel performances by CeCe Winans and St. Paul and The Broken Bones.

