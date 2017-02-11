What to Watch on Saturday: Baldwin hosts ‘SNL,’ Duke porn case becomes Lifetime movie

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – It’s the show Donald Trump doesn’t want you to watch: Alec Baldwin hosts and Ed Sheeran is the music guest.
Also on tonight . . .
Walking the Dog (7 p.m., Hallmark) – Rival lawyers battle in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing the owners together over and over again.
From Straight As to XXX (8 p.m., Lifetime) – Inspired by a true story, “From Straight A’s to XXX” tells the story of Miriam Weeks (Haley Pullos), a college freshman at Duke University who turns to porn in order to pay for her tuition expenses. But when a male student discovers who she is and exposes her secret, Miriam (aka Belle Knox) is faced with an onslaught of threats and cyber-bullying. The film also stars Judd Nelson, Sasha Clements and Jessica Lu.
Ransom (8 p.m., NBC) – A French couple hire Eric and his team to rescue their kidnapped surrogate baby who has a dangerous medical condition and needs care.
A Dash of Love (9 p.m., Hallmark) – When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef.
The Guardians (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – In the season finale, the Guardians of Rescue head to flood-stricken Louisiana to rescue the loved animals left behind, and face their biggest rescue challenges yet.
