What to Watch on Sunday: NC artists nominated on ‘Grammy Awards’ show

Grammy Awards (8 p.m., CBS) – James Corden hosts the 59th annual awards show, with scheduled performers John Legend, Adele, Metallica and Bruno Mars. Many North Carolina artists are nominated, and Rhiannon Giddens has a pretty good shot.
N.C. Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Fred Chappell talks about “A Shadow All of Light”
The Simpsons (8 p.m., Fox) – All the fast food restaurants in Springfield go healthy, forcing Homer to turn to the last bastion of greasy food for comfort.
The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – Rick and the others are led to a new community, where they meet the residents and their ruler. A familiar face resurfaces.
Girls (10 p.m., HBO) – In the premiere of the sixth and final season, Hannah gets an assignment to write about a female surf camp in the Hamptons, where she meets an uncomplicated water-skiing instructor.
