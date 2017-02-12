TV

February 12, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: NC artists nominated on ‘Grammy Awards’ show

By Brooke Cain

Grammy Awards (8 p.m., CBS) – James Corden hosts the 59th annual awards show, with scheduled performers John Legend, Adele, Metallica and Bruno Mars. Many North Carolina artists are nominated, and Rhiannon Giddens has a pretty good shot.

Also on . . .

N.C. Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Fred Chappell talks about “A Shadow All of Light”

The Simpsons (8 p.m., Fox) – All the fast food restaurants in Springfield go healthy, forcing Homer to turn to the last bastion of greasy food for comfort.

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – Rick and the others are led to a new community, where they meet the residents and their ruler. A familiar face resurfaces.

Girls (10 p.m., HBO) – In the premiere of the sixth and final season, Hannah gets an assignment to write about a female surf camp in the Hamptons, where she meets an uncomplicated water-skiing instructor.

