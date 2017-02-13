What to Watch on Monday: Life goes on for ‘Jane the Virgin’

Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Last week’s episode was a blow that I may never get over (#TeamMichael4Eva). But I guess life goes on – for some of us, anyway. Tonight, Jane and Rafael try to find a solution for Mateo’s behavioral issues, and Rogelio and Darci have a new arrangement.
The New Celebrity Apprentice (9 p.m., NBC) – In the season ender, finalists compete to see who can raise the most money for their charities.
Superior Donuts (9 p.m., CBS) – Arthur considers increasing his security after Fawz’s dry cleaning store is robbed.
APB (9 p.m., Fox) – Murphy learns of someone leading a new project that could destroy Gideon’s plans for the 13th District.
Accidental Courtesy (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens documentary, black musician Daryl Davis meets and befriends Ku Klux Klan members hoping to forge racial conciliation.
Humans (10 p.m., AMC) – Mia, Leo and Max remain in hiding in the Season 2 premiere.
