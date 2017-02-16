What to Watch on Thursday: Durham filmmaker’s ‘Private Violence’ on Reel South

Reel South (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the documentary “Private Violence,” by Durham filmmaker Cynthia Hill, a woman seeks justice for crimes committed against her by her estranged husband. “Private Violence” played Sundance in 2014 and premiered on HBO later that year.
Also on tonight . . .
Powerless (8:30 p.m., NBC) – The team loses a client due to Van’s blunders, so Emily tries to make a deal with Atlantis.
Riverdale (9 p.m., The CW) – Jughead fights to keep the local drive-in open after hearing an anonymous buyer’s plans to tear it down.
Life in Pieces (9:30 p.m., CBS) – Tim gets tickets to the Grammys from a patient and takes Samantha to impress her.
The History of Comedy (10 p.m., CNN) – The second episode celebrates the greatest female comedians of all time and how they were able to succeed despite rampant sexism.
