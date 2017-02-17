What to Watch on Friday: New season of ‘Chef’s Table’ on Netflix

Chef’s Table (Netflix) – The third season of this critically acclaimed cooking documentary series profiles six of the world’s most renowned chefs: Nancy Silverton of Los Angeles, Ivan Orkin of New York, Jeong Kwan of Seoul, Tim Raue of Berlin, Vladimir Mukhin of Moscow and Virgilio Martinez of Peru.
The Vampire Diaries (8 p.m., The CW) – Damon and Alaric face an old enemy after obtaining a weapon that may be able to destroy Cade.
Rosewood (8 p.m., Fox) – The team gets a glimpse into Villa’s past as it hunts for a counterfeit money kingpin.
Macbeth (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – A presentation of Carolina Ballet’s impressive interpretation of “Macbeth.”
Emerald City (9 p.m., NBC) – Dorothy and Lucas arrive at Glinda’s castle, while the wizard heads to the Kingdom of Ev.
Hawaii Five-0 (8 p.m., CBS) – The Five-0 must once again engage in the twisted mind games of serial killer Dr. Madison Gray.
Comments