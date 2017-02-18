What to Watch on Saturday: Lifetime movie on the life of Britney Spears

Britney Ever After (8 p.m., Lifetime) – A movie tracing the life of Britney Spears, from her beginnings on “The Mickey Mouse Club” to world fame. Stars Natasha Bassett as Spears and Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake.
Ransom (8 p.m., NBC) – Maxine lead the team in her first negotiation after Eric and others are taken hostage.
Love Blossoms (9 p.m., Hallmark) – A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father and gets help from a botanist with an uncanny sense of smell.
The Zoo (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – In the first episode of this new series, Ntondo the silverback gorilla becomes diagnosed with glaucoma and the staff comes up with a strategy to keep him comfortable.
For Peete’s Sake (10 p.m., OWN) – In the Season 2 premiere, Ryan prepares to leave for collage and Holly scrambles to plan a farewell party.
