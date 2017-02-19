What to Watch on Sunday: HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies,’ CBS’ ‘The Good Fight’

Big Little Lies (9 p.m., HBO) – The premiere of a new drama set in an affluent community centering on a suspicious death at an elementary school fundraiser that draws attention to the friction between some of the mothers. Stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Durham’s Sara Foster talks about her book “Foster’s Market Favorites: 25th Anniversary.”
NBC’s 90th Anniversary (8 p.m., NBC) – The history of NBC is celebrated by The Paley Center with highlights of its nine decades of iconic shows. Interviews include Ted Danson, Tina Fey and more.
The Good Fight (8 p.m., CBS) – It’s the premiere of “The Good Wife” spinoff series starring Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart.
The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – While searching for a missing Alexandrian, Rick and his group encounter a mysterious collective.
When Calls the Heart (9 p.m., Hallmark) – In the Season 4 premiere, Elizabeth struggles to help a young boy come to terms with an old injury.
Billions (10 p.m., Showtime) – Chuck faces scrutiny from the Attorney General in the Season 2 premiere.
Crashing (10:30 p.m., HBO) – This new comedy is about an aspiring comic who must crash with people after his marriage falls apart.
