What to Watch on Monday: Some love for animals in ‘Unlocking the Cage’ doc

Unlocking the Cage (8 p.m., HBO) – In this documentary by Chris Hegedus and D.A. Pennebaker, lawyer Steven Wise and the Nonhuman Rights Project file lawsuits to give animals such as chimpanzees and dolphins limited personhood rights.
Supergirl (8 p.m., The CW) – A magical imp shows up on Earth and after declaring his love for Kara, begins to wreak havoc on National City.
24: Legacy (8 p.m., Fox) – Grimes has information for Carter that might lead them to the terrorist.
Bates Motel (10 p.m., A&E and Lifetime) – Norman tries to keep up appearances despite a troubling discovery.
Timeless (10 p.m., NBC) – In the season finale, the team chases Flynn to 1954 en route to a once-in-a-generation meeting of Rittenhouse leaders. No word on renewal.
Quantico (10 p.m., ABC) – A death leads to an FBI investigation at the Farm.
Humans (10 p.m., AMC) – Karen and Pete learn about a special Synth being sold on the black market.
