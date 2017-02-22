What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Major Crimes’ resumes Season 5 on TNT

Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT) – The 5th season resumes with the division investigating the murder of a woman found in the Los Angeles River, but their case is impeded by a private investigator and Deputy Chief Winnie Davis (Camryn Manheim), who sees Capt. Sharon Raydor (Mary McDonnell) as competition.
Also on tonight . . .
Spy in the Wild (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the fourth episode of this “Nature” miniseries, spy monkey gets caught as real monkeys fight over beach bar alcohol.
Blindspot (8 p.m., NBC) – After a set of tattoos produces multiple leads, the team splits up to chase down a deadly courier.
Doubt (10 p.m., CBS) – Sadie tries to keep her relationship with Billy strictly professional as she works on a case involving one of Isaiah’s old friends.
Match Game (10 p.m., ABC) – All you need to know: Niecy Nash.
