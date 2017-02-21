What to Watch on Tuesday: American Masters profiles Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – American Masters looks at the life of author and activist Maya Angelou, with comments from Oprah Winfrey, Common and Bill and Hillary Clinton.
This is Us (NBC/WRAL) – WRAL has the NC State vs. Georgia Tech game at 8 p.m., so to see “This is Us,” you’ll either need to stream at NBC.com tomorrow or watch at 7 p.m. tomorrow on WRAL. “Chicago Fire” airs at 10 p.m. tonight and “The Wall” at 2:07 a.m.
The Flash (8 p.m., The CW) – Barry, Caitlin, Cisco and Julian head to Earth-2 on a rescue mission to save Harry from Gorilla City.
Out of Gitmo (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – “Frontline” talks to a detainee released from the Guantanamo Bay detention camp after serving 14 years, and examines the history of the prison and the struggle to free prisoners who are deemed international terrorists.
Being Mary Jane (10 p.m., BET) – Traveling to Atlanta to cover a news story, Mary Jane’s reunion with her family goes haywire when Lee shows up.
