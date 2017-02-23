What to Watch on Thursday: NBC’s new ‘Blacklist: Redemption’

Blacklist: Redemption (10 p.m., NBC) – NBC does love a spinoff series, which is what you get here. Ex-operative Tom Keen is recruited by the head of an international security firm to help rescue a kidnapped CIA agent and discovers a conspiracy within his own family.
Also on tonight . . .
Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) – Alex is back, and discovers much has changed at the hospital since he left.
How to Get Away With Murder (9 p.m., ABC) – In the 2-hour season finale, Annalise deals with a surprising new twist in the DA’s case. Also, details from the night of the fire reveal who killed Wes.
Riverdale (9 p.m., The CW) – The Blossom family’s preparations for Jason’s funeral include a secret agenda.
Reel South (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the documentary “Red Wolf Revival,” biological, political, cultural and economic challenges threaten the wild red wolf population in North Carolina.
