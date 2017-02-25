What to Watch on Saturday: Winners chosen live in ‘Mythbuster’ show search

Myth busters: The Search (9 p.m., Science) – In the live season finale, the remaining contestants – including NCSU grad Tamara Robertson – tackle the two most difficult myths yet: a water heater rocket and a walking-on-water challenge. Then the winners of the search are announced.
Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s (9 p.m., OWN) – In the Season 4 finale, Miss Robbie hits the stage for her first live solo performance in over 20 years.
The Zoo (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – A freshwater crocodilian stops laying eggs and a team of keepers scrambles to treat her. They also have to rescue a baby antelope that isn’t getting the care it needs from its mother.
Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix) – An international competition series with six customized local versions featuring local languages, competitors and hosts. In each episode, 12 competitors (two from each country) run one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever devised.
