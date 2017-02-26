TV

February 26, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Will ‘La La Land’ clean up at The Oscars?

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Oscars (8:30 p.m., ABC) – Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th Academy Awards ceremony, with scheduled performers Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting, Justin Timberlake and John Legend. “La La Land,” with 14 nominations, is a favorite to win a pile of trophies. ABC’s Red Carpet coverage starts at 7 p.m. and for you long-haulers, pre-show coverage on E! starts at 1:30 p.m.

Big Little Lies (9 p.m., HBO) – Jane deflects Ziggy’s questions about why they moved, and Madeline is outraged over a slight from Renata.

Homeland (9 p.m., Showtime) – Saul meets an old friend.

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – An Alexandrian discovers they must navigate the confusing and terrifying world within the Saviors’ compound.

Related content

TV

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr

View more video

Entertainment Videos