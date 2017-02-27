What to Watch on Monday: ABC debuts ‘When We Rise’ miniseries

When We Rise (9 p.m., ABC) – In this 4-part docudrama-miniseries, a diverse family of LGBTQ people leave everything behind to seek safe harbor in San Francisco, where they help pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to today. It stars Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, Carrie Preston and Michael K. Williams.
Also on tonight . . .
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) – Season 12 debuts with judges Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys.
Cold Case Files (9 p.m., A&E) – The popular series returns with a 10-episode season narrated by Danny Glover. In the first episode, the unsolved case of a young girl kidnapped and killed on her way home from a costume party.
Taken (10 p.m., NBC) – In this new drama, the murder of Bryan Mills’ sister sets him on a course for revenge against a cartel boss.
Comments