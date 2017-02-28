What to Watch on Tuesday: Season 1 of ‘Taboo’ ends on FX

Taboo (10 p.m., FX) – In the season finale, an enraged Prince Regent unleashes one final plan to destroy James Delaney, who conspires to escape. The show’s creator, Steven Knight, says there will be a Season 2.
Also on tonight . . .
New Girl (8 p.m., Fox) – Jess recruits Nick to help her become more popular with the students. Meanwhile, Schmidt hires an assistant.
The Fosters (8 p.m., Freeform) – Judge places himself in a potentially dangerous situation when he tries to learn more about LGBT sex.
Outsiders (9 p.m., WGN) – The mountain demands a sacrifice, while Lil Foster struggles to resist his primal instincts.
Presidential Address (9 p.m.) – It’s on pretty much everywhere – broadcast networks and cable news nets.
