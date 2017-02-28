TV

February 28, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Tuesday: Season 1 of ‘Taboo’ ends on FX

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Taboo (10 p.m., FX) – In the season finale, an enraged Prince Regent unleashes one final plan to destroy James Delaney, who conspires to escape. The show’s creator, Steven Knight, says there will be a Season 2.

Also on tonight . . .

New Girl (8 p.m., Fox) – Jess recruits Nick to help her become more popular with the students. Meanwhile, Schmidt hires an assistant.

The Fosters (8 p.m., Freeform) – Judge places himself in a potentially dangerous situation when he tries to learn more about LGBT sex.

Outsiders (9 p.m., WGN) – The mountain demands a sacrifice, while Lil Foster struggles to resist his primal instincts.

Presidential Address (9 p.m.) – It’s on pretty much everywhere – broadcast networks and cable news nets.

Related content

TV

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr

View more video

Entertainment Videos