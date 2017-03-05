What to Watch on Sunday: The incredible ‘FEUD: Bette and Joan’

FEUD: Bette and Joan (10 p.m., FX) – This incredible miniseries from Ryan Murphy centers on the deeeeeeeep hatred between Hollywood legends Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) as they make the 1962 film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”
I’m OK with just giving Lange the Emmy right now. Read my full review of “FEUD: Bette and Joan” now. #TeamBette (By the way, FX has already greenlit a second installment of “FEUD” about Prince Charles and Princess Diana.)
Also on tonight . . .
Little Big Shots (8 p.m., NBC) – A charismatic 4-year-old from Greensboro is featured in the Season 2 premiere.
Making History (8:30 p.m., Fox) – In this new comedy, a man travels through time to the 1700s, where he falls in love and makes new friends – and wreak havoc on the present.
Time After Time (9 p.m., ABC) – In this new series from Kevin Williamson, sci-fi writer H.G. Wells uses a time machine to pursue Jack the Ripper.
Chicago Justice (9 p.m., NBC) – Tonight’s episode – about the death of a young man at the hands of police – is the official premiere, with last week’s episode being a “preview.”
Victoria (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the season finale, a heavily pregnant Victoria attempts to preserve her independence until a threat to her life leaves her in fear.
Shades of Blue (10 p.m., NBC) – In the Season 2 premiere, Harlee (Jennifer Lopez) goes to extreme measures to cover up the murder of her abusive ex.
