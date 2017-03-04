What to Watch on Saturday: Octavia Spencer hosts ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”) hosts with musical guest Father John Misty.
Also on tonight . . .
Say Yes to the Dress (8 p.m., TLC) – In the Season 15 premiere, Grammy-nominated rocker Elle King needs a dress.
Ransom (8 p.m., CBS) – A couple in France are forced to turn to Eric and his team for help after their daughter is abducted from a train.
Detroit Steel (10 p.m., History) – Adam buys himself a little more time on the 1979 Ford Bronco, but pleasing a Bronco expert isn’t easy.
Dr Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (9 p.m., Animal Planet) – Dr. Jeff and Dr. Petro work to save the leg of a beloved husky. Also, a pig spay becomes complicated.
