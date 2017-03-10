TV

March 10, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: The series finale of ‘The Vampire Diaries’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Vampire Diaries (9 p.m., The CW) – In the series finale, Stefan and Damon must fight their greatest enemy for one final battle with the fate of Mystic Falls in the balance.

Also on tonight . . .

ACC Tournament (7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/WRAL) – Semifinals games at 7 and 9 p.m.

Dr. Ken (8:30 p.m., ABC) – Ken’s old professor makes an appointment and torments Ken during his visit.

Sleepy Hollow (9 p.m., Fox) – After one of Diana’s mentors is targeted by a horrific monster, she decides the team must concentrate on stopping Dreyfuss.

Ghost Brothers (9 p.m., TLC) – In the Season 2 premiere, the team of ghost hunters investigate historic Thornhaven Manor in Indiana.

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – Erin learns that a man she convicted years earlier might be innocent.

