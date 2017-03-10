What to Watch on Friday: The series finale of ‘The Vampire Diaries’

The Vampire Diaries (9 p.m., The CW) – In the series finale, Stefan and Damon must fight their greatest enemy for one final battle with the fate of Mystic Falls in the balance.
Also on tonight . . .
ACC Tournament (7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/WRAL) – Semifinals games at 7 and 9 p.m.
Dr. Ken (8:30 p.m., ABC) – Ken’s old professor makes an appointment and torments Ken during his visit.
Sleepy Hollow (9 p.m., Fox) – After one of Diana’s mentors is targeted by a horrific monster, she decides the team must concentrate on stopping Dreyfuss.
Ghost Brothers (9 p.m., TLC) – In the Season 2 premiere, the team of ghost hunters investigate historic Thornhaven Manor in Indiana.
Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – Erin learns that a man she convicted years earlier might be innocent.
