What to Watch on Saturday: New Jerrod Carmichael comedy special on HBO

Jerrod Carmichael: 8 (10 p.m., HBO) – The comic discusses Donald Trump, climate change, animal rights, supporting the troops, being a good boyfriend and his top four fears, as well as exploring larger themes like race, politics, love and family. This solo special was taped at historic Masonic Hall in New York City.
Also on tonight . . .
Hamilton’s America (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – This originally aired last fall, but a behind-the-scenes look at the Broadway musical “Hamilton” never gets old. It includes interviews with creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda and his colleagues, as well as former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
ACC Tournament (8:30 p.m., ESPN/WRAL) – The championship game.
The Zoo (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – The vet team come up with a solution to fix Dinky the Flamingo’s broken angle.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Scarlett Johansson hosts with musical guest Lorde.
