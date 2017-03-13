What to Watch on Monday: Nick decides in ‘The Bachelor’ season finale

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) – Nick chooses between Vanessa and Raven in the season finale. Then it all gets rehashed at 10 in “After the Final Rose.”
Young & Hungry (8 p.m., Freeform) – In the Season 5 premiere, Gabi and Josh try to prove that feelings won’t get in the way of their new friends-with-benefits arrangement.
Superior Donuts (9 p.m., CBS) – When Franco is subjected to a stop-and-frisk for no reason, Randy invites her fellow cops to a community outreach meeting to discuss profiling.
APB (9 p.m., Fox) – Brandt and Goss try to track down the mastermind behind a huge grand theft auto case.
Cries From Syria (10 p.m., HBO) – In this documentary, Syrian activists, revolutionary leaders, former army generals, journalists and ordinary citizens discuss the country’s humanitarian crisis and civil war. Features Helen Mirren, Evgeny Afineevsky and others.
Humans (10 p.m., AMC) – Mia risks falling into the wrong hands, and Odi tries to find purpose in his life.
