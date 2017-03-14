What to Watch on Tuesday: On NBC, new ‘Trial & Error’ and ‘This Is Us’ season finale

Trial & Error (10 p.m., NBC) – A one-hour premiere of a new sitcom based on the documentary “The Staircase,” which was about Durham novelist Michael Peterson’s trial for the murder of his wife Kathleen. It stars John Lithgow as the accused husband, Larry Henderson. We know murder isn’t funny, but this sitcom sure is.
In fact, we have a breakdown here of all the ways the “Trial & Error” sitcom mimics the Peterson case.
Also on tonight . . .
This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – In the Season 1 finale, Jack heads to Cleveland (full of beer) to make things right with Rebecca on the night of her first big gig. So. I guess now we know how Jack dies.
The Real O’Neals (9:30 p.m., ABC) – In the Season 2 ender, vice principal Murray talks to Pat about his plans to propose to Eileen.
Adam Carolla and Friends Build Stuff Live (10 p.m., Spike) – If this is anything like the old TLC show “The Adam Carolla Project,” in which Carolla bought and remodeled his father’s old house, I’m in. Jimmy Kimmel guests tonight.
The Americans (10 p.m., FX) – Stan and Oleg wrestle with the harsh consequence of their complicated history.
