What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Hap and Leonard’ back for Season 2

Hap and Leonard (10 p.m., Sundance) – Season 2 of this great Sundance drama starts tonight (the first season of this series, based on the novels of Joe R. Lansdale, was one of the most violent yet compelling series I’ve ever watched ... if you haven’t watched, find it and binge). If you watched the first season and remember the final scene in Leonard’s uncle’s basement, you have a good idea of what Season 2 will be about. James Purefoy is Hap, Michael K. Williams is Leonard. This season will also feature Brian Dennehy, Irma P. Hall and Tiffany Mack.
Also on tonight . . .
Lethal Weapon (8 p.m., Fox) – In the Season 1 finale, Riggs makes a shocking discovery about Miranda’s death, which leads him back to the cartel in a search for answers. Renewed.
Arrow (8 p.m., The CW) – Oliver gets closer to the truth about Prometheus.
Star (9 p.m., Fox) – In the season finale, the girls put the finishing touches on their routine as Atlanta NextFest nears.
Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT) – A body is found 40 feet up a tree surrounded by marijuana.
blackish (9:30 p.m., ABC) – Bow tries to conceal her pregnancy to get a promotion, and Dre considers paternity leave.
Greenleaf (10 p.m., OWN) – In the Season 2 premiere, the family struggles in the aftermath of Mac’s release.
