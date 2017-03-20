TV

What to Watch on Monday: Pity the fools on the new ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By Brooke Cain

Dancing with the Stars (8 p.m., ABC) – Season 24 begins and the celebrity dancers include Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, cuchi-cuchi star Charo, former SNL comedian Chris Kattan, the one and only Mr. T, former figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and professional “Bachelor” Nick Viall.

Shake ‘Em On Down: The Blues According to Fred McDowell (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – This Reel South documentary examines the influence of bluesman Fred McDowell and his North Mississippi style of blues.

Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Jane runs against Petra for Room Mom in an effort to be around more for Mateo.

The Bad Kids (10 p.m., Independent Lens) – In this Independent Lens documentary, California’s Black Rock Continuation High School provides education for students at risk of dropping out.

