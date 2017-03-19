TV

What to Watch on Sunday: A farm tragedy on ‘American Crime’

By Brooke Cain

American Crime (10 p.m., ABC) – Luis sinks further into servitude on the farm, and Jeanette wonders if her family is downplaying a fire that killed several undocumented workers.

Also on tonight . . .

Little Big Shots (8 p.m., NBC) – Steve Harvey welcomes a 5-year-old cowboy, a 4-year-old geography wiz and a tiny blues guitarist from England.

Big Little Lies (9 p.m., HBO) – Dr. Reisman examines Celeste’s explosive relationship with Perry, and school officials talk to Jane about Ziggy and Amabella.

Feud: Bette and Joan (10 p.m., FX) – As the “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane” film production reaches its climax, the feud between Davis and Crawford becomes physical.

Into the Badlands (10 p.m., AMC) – In the Season 2 premiere, Sunny finds a new foe and an unexpected ally.

Crashing (10:30 p.m., HBO) – Pete’s parents come to New York for his mother’s birthday, so Pete begs Jess to come along and keep up the charade of their marriage. This just got picked up for a second season.

