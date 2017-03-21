What to Watch on Tuesday: Murder case developments in ‘Trial & Error’

2:46 Sharon UMC congregation says goodbye to 'ski slope' church building Pause

0:44 The Oinker food truck helps to feed homeless

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:15 Family, friends say goodbye to Iaroslav Mosiiuk

2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey

0:24 Gamecocks coach Frank Martin conducts hugfest

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books'

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser