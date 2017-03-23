TV

March 23, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: Russian wins in Galifianakis’ ‘Baskets’ season finale

By Brooke Cain

Baskets (10 p.m., FX) – In the season finale, Christine (Louie Anderson) turns to Arby’s after Chip (Zach Galifianakis) joins the Russians.

Also on tonight . . .

Powerless (8:30 p.m., NBC) – Emily learns Jackie needs some extra cash and tries to help her out.

Scandal (9 p.m., ABC) – After learning new information about the assassination of Frankie Vargas, Olivia makes a hard decision and asks Huck to carry out a difficult task.

Sun Records (10 p.m., CMT) – Elvis enlists Sam to help him record a song for his mother.

Blacklist: Redemption (10 p.m., NBC) – Howard urges Tom to find proof of a conspiracy orchestrated by Scottie.

Colony (10 p.m., USA) – An attack on the Green Zone, told from five different points of view.

