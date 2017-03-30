TV

March 30, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: New season of ‘Amazing Race’ with social media stars

By Brooke Cain

The Amazing Race (10 p.m., CBS) – Season 29 features contestants who are “social media stars.”

Also on tonight . . .

Scandal (9 p.m., ABC) – The events leading up to election night are seen from Abby’s perspective and reveal a thirst for power and a major secret she’s been hiding. Also, poor Huck!

Riverdale (9 p.m., The CW) – When Fred loses his crew just as they’re about to start construction, Archie and his friends try to help, making them targets for an attack.

Chicago Med (9 p.m., NBC) – Will confronts a moral decision when his former teacher faces a life-threatening disease.

Review (10 p.m., Comedy Central) – This short 3-episode final season ends tonight with Forrest setting out to cryogenically freeze himself, but getting struck by lightning.

