What to Watch on Sunday: ‘Big Little Lies’ finale, Country Music Awards

Big Little Lies (9 p.m., HBO) – We finally learn in tonight’s finale who was murdered, and hopefully, who did the murdering. This has been excellent.
Also on . . .
N.C. Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Renee Ahdieh talks about “The Rose & The Dagger.”
Academy of Country Music Awards (8 p.m., CBS) – Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley host this 52nd annual ceremony celebrating achievements in country music.
Call the Midwife (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – The team reunite in the Season 6 premiere, but are alarmed when there is a change of management at Nonnatus House.
Homefires (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – As the Battle of Britain looms in the Season 2 opener, the villagers of Great Paxford live under a cloud of fear.
American Crime (10 p.m., ABC) – Luis learns about what happened to his son, and Coy devises a plan to get himself off the farm.
Girls (10 p.m., HBO) – Adam comes to Hannah with surprising news.
Comments