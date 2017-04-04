TV

April 4, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Tuesday: PBS docudrama on ‘The Last Days of Jesus’

By Brooke Cain

The Last Days of Jesus (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – A docudrama recounting the final week of Jesus’ life, showing the Roman politics that ultimately nailed Jesus to the cross.

New Girl (8 p.m., Fox) – In the Season 6 finale, Jess is prepared to reveal her true feelings for Nick.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (8 p.m. The CW) – In the Season 2 premiere, a massive time quake rocks the ship while the legends are preparing for their destination.

Trial & Error (9 p.m., NBC) – First, Josh prepares for trial but has a big hole in his case. At 9:30, the trial gets national attention so Josh’s boss takes over and wants Larry to plead insanity.

iZombie (9 p.m., The CW) – In the Season 3 opener, Liv finds there are more zombies in Seattle than she first thought.

Prison Break (9 p.m., Fox) – In the Season 5 premiere clues suggest that Michael Scofield might still be alive.

