What to Watch on Tuesday: PBS docudrama on ‘The Last Days of Jesus’

0:37 Time lapse of storm as it rolls over Charlotte Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

1:59 Raw Video: UNC fans celebrate National Championship on Franklin Street

1:08 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street

2:42 Textile jobs gone for good: One worker's story

2:04 Major Mike Smathers discusses double homicide on Glencannon Drive

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

0:56 UNC fans fired up for National Championship game