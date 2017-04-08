What to Watch on Saturday: Pierce Brosnan in ‘The Son,’ Louis CK on ‘SNL’

0:56 Hilton lawsuit Pause

0:58 New McClatchy Podcast: 'Majority Minority'

0:58 Dowd YMCA breaks ground for big makeover

0:46 Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach'

2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor

1:24 Indian grocery store a hate crime target

1:47 Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics