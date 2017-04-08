What to Watch on Saturday: Pierce Brosnan in ‘The Son,’ Louis CK on ‘SNL’

The Son (9 p.m., AMC) – Pierce Brosnan stars in this new series Eli McCullough, who was kidnapped by the Comanches as a young boy and raised as one of their own, but later runs his family’s cattle and oil businesses in Texas. Based on the bestselling novel by Philipp Meyer.
Also on tonight . . .
Training Day (9 p.m., CBS) – Kyle’s morals are tested when Frank involves him in a plan to take down a criminal defense attorney who has been helping his clients eliminate witnesses.
The Wrong Mother (8 p.m., Lifetime) – An accident victim’s home nurse is the same woman she used for an in vitro procedure — but now the woman wants her children back.
Moonlight in Vermont (9 p.m., Hallmark) – A New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend. The same boyfriend that shows up at the in with a new girl.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Louis C.K. hosts with musical guests The Chainsmokers.
Comments