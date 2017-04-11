What to Watch on Wednesday: An explosive ‘Major Crimes’ season finale

Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT) – Last week’s episode ended with a horrific explosion in a cemetery with Lt. Provenza and Capt. Raydor both in the area. We all know that “Major Crimes” doesn’t mind offing a character now and then (RIP Asst. Chief Taylor), so keep fingers crossed for all your faves. In tonight’s Season 5 finale, we’ll see what happens as Raydor’s team works to discover the identity of the bomber. “Major Crimes” was renewed for a 13-episode sixth season (quite possibly after this episode was filmed).
Also on tonight . . .
Shots Fired (8 p.m., Fox) – Cory confesses to what he witnessed the night of Joey Campbell’s death.
The Great War (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the final installment, Gen. John Pershing charts the way to peace with the Meuse-Argonne Offensive. The War ends on Nov. 11, 1918.
Designated Survivor (10 p.m., ABC) – In hopes of passing his first bill, President Kirkman forms an unlikely alliance.
Archer (10 p.m., FXX) – A mysterious woman hires Archer to fake her death, but he is unable to rise to the occasion.
Comments